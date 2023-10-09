ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho boosted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $317.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $296.51 on Thursday. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.31 and a 200-day moving average of $316.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at $233,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 6.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 4.6% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 27.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

