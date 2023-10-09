B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 75,094 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGS opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.96. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $558.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.51.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.03 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -262.07%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

