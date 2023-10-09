Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $35.35 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $474,185.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $474,185.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,958,000 after buying an additional 19,072,361 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,395,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,238,000 after buying an additional 557,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

