Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVRI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.60.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRI opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Everi has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Randy L. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $71,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,815.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,380,000 after acquiring an additional 37,353 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Everi by 11.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 377,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 38,937 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

