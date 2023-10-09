Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 2.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $112.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.5119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

