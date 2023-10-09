Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HPE. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,970,865 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,830,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,144 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

