StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Performance Food Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.30.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $55.38 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $118,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,183.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $361,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

