StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $319.00.

Penumbra Stock Up 1.3 %

PEN stock opened at $225.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $144.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 304.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $142,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,637 shares in the company, valued at $15,134,151.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $142,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,637 shares in the company, valued at $15,134,151.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total transaction of $3,121,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,092 shares of company stock worth $9,196,906 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 104.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7,117.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 238,287 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,223,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

