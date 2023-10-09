StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.90.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47, a PEG ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.08. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $75.56.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Lumentum by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lumentum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Lumentum by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 153,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

