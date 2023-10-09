Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNK. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $620.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.09. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.69%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 419.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 359.1% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

