Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $345.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $106.63 million during the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,788,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $15,343,987.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,080,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,674,287.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,593,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,788,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $15,343,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,080,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,674,287.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,866,126 shares of company stock valued at $15,667,432. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,456 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,405,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,437,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 712,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 595,441 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

