StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of OneSpan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

OneSpan Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OSPN opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that OneSpan will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Zenner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $57,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,328.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,323,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,845,000 after buying an additional 69,620 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,904,000 after buying an additional 283,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after buying an additional 208,212 shares during the last quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after buying an additional 361,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after buying an additional 477,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

