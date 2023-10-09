Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.83.

Ichor Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. Ichor has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $883.98 million, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $185.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $515,693.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,552 shares of company stock worth $3,478,017. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Ichor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

