StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.38.

PayPal Stock Up 0.5 %

PYPL stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68. PayPal has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $92.82.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

