International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

INSW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.20.

NYSE:INSW opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.07.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.66 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,528,395. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 159.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 593,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 35.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

