REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REVG. DA Davidson raised shares of REV Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get REV Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REVG

REV Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:REVG opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.23 million, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.17 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.00%. REV Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in REV Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 325,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in REV Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in REV Group in the second quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in REV Group in the second quarter worth $1,660,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.