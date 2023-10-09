Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $309.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $209.96 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.08.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.24%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

