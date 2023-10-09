Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNY. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 267,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 24.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

