Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.82.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at $587,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $223,124,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $164,895,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $135,729,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE opened at $20.07 on Monday. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

