Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $106.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.09.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $237,859,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $114.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.12 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

