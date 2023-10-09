SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $9.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other SunOpta news, Director Lovas Katrina Houde sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 932.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 37,941.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 89.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 308.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $3.04 on Monday. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $207.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

