scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Receives $19.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCPH. Craig Hallum began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 512,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

