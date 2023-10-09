StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.21.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 924,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133,328 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.