StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LW. TD Cowen started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.29.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Trading Down 4.4 %

LW opened at $93.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.