GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GDS. HSBC started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.92.

GDS Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of GDS stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. GDS has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $347.02 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 132.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

