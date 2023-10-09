Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:XHR opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $271.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

