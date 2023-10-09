Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $76,707.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,543.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $76,707.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,543.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock worth $232,404,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

