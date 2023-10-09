Workiva (NYSE:WK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Workiva Price Performance

WK stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The business had revenue of $155.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth $712,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Workiva by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Workiva by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Workiva by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 178,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

