Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. Williams Companies has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

