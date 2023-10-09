Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $116.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.19. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $134.94.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.29%.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $18,732,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,548,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,774 shares of company stock worth $71,489,961 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

