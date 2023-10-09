WNS (NYSE:WNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of WNS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of WNS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.50.

WNS opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. WNS has a one year low of $60.79 and a one year high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.58 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 3.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 46.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 10.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of WNS by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

