W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.8% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 55,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 64.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 882,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,566,000 after acquiring an additional 345,050 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $1,263,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

