West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $377.56 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $389.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.27.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

