Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WTRG. TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.40.

WTRG stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

