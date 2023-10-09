StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Union (NYSE:WU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.81.

Get Western Union alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Western Union

Western Union Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.