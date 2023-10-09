Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Xerox Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of XRX opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Xerox has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Xerox

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -58.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,260,420 shares of company stock worth $542,694,314 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 15.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,318,000 after buying an additional 2,033,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,977,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Xerox by 1.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,968,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,878,000 after buying an additional 93,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,965,000 after acquiring an additional 52,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 133,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

