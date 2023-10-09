Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $119.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,871 shares of company stock worth $1,725,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

