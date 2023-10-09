Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Village Super Market Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of VLGEA opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $354.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39. Village Super Market has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.
Village Super Market Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 29.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Super Market
About Village Super Market
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.
