Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Village Super Market Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VLGEA opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $354.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39. Village Super Market has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Super Market

About Village Super Market

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Village Super Market by 234.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Village Super Market by 130,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Village Super Market by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.