Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $38.10.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $91.40 million for the quarter.
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
