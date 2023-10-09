Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $38.10.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $91.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Via Renewables

Via Renewables Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 285,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Via Renewables by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

