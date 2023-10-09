Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VECO. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.57.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $44,045.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $44,045.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $140,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock worth $229,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 728.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 980,562 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 348.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,028,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 798,994 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,992,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

