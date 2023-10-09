Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group cut Veritex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.38.

Veritex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $986.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.44. Veritex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $33.12.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Veritex by 7.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Veritex by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,632,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,842,000 after buying an additional 875,412 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 4.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,387,000 after buying an additional 109,477 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Veritex by 237.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 50,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

