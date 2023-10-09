Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UVSP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Univest Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Univest Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $508.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 20.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Univest Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,211,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 57,952 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

