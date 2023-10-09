UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $92.70.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.95%.

In related news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $238,073.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,873,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,347,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $665,233. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 2,670.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

