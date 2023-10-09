United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Security Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBFO opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $123.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.64. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 32.92%.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,032,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,400 shares of company stock worth $178,710. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

