Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Upland Software Price Performance
UPLD stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $9.71.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 59.49%. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Upland Software
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.