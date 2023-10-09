Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Upland Software Price Performance

UPLD stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 59.49%. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

Upland Software Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 423,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,849 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Upland Software by 34.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 512,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 130,576 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 244,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 716.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 561,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.