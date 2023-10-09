Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UCTT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $29.54 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.98 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

