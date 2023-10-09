StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of UFPI opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.79. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $107.57.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

In related news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,281,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,313,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

