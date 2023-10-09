United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $234.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.50. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,131,931.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $1,333,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,131,931.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,359. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

