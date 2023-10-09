Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULBI. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ultralife in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $158.75 million, a P/E ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultralife during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ultralife by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Ultralife during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

