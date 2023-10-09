Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULBI. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ultralife in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.
Ultralife Stock Up 0.6 %
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultralife during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ultralife by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Ultralife during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
