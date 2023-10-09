Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 2.48. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.45 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 3.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,213 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $71,214.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $71,214.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $859,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $124,228,606.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,213 shares of company stock worth $1,860,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

